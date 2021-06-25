'Apparently, this was the best time': AD Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos abruptly announced his retirement Friday, saying he will step down next week. The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the Cornhuskers football program had been turned around. “To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said in a statement. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”