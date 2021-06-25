Cancel
Nebraska State

'Apparently, this was the best time': AD Moos retiring after extensive consideration, conversations

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
Elkhart Truth
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Moos' tenure as Nebraska's athletic director is over. Moos and leadership at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln confirmed his plans to retire, effective Wednesday.

