Wyoming State

Heavy Downpours, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

By Doug Randall
Wake Up Wyoming
 16 days ago
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect a wet Friday. Solid rain and thunderstorm chances remain on track for today across much of the region, especially southeast Wyoming through the mid-morning hours into the late afternoon hours. Brief heavy downpours in some areas will be possible along with lightning, and wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Heavy rainfall risk will end through the evening hours. For all updated weather forecasts, visit us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the Web at www.weather.gov/cys.

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Posted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Heat Wave Blankets US West as Fires Rage in Several States

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another heat wave blanketed the West, prompting an excessive heat warning for inland and desert areas. Death Valley in southeastern California’s Mojave Desert reached 128 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service’s reading at Furnace Creek. The largest wildfire of the year in...
Posted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Red Flag Fire Warnings For Southeast Wyoming On Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted Red Flag Fire Warnings for much of Southeast Wyoming for Thursday, July 8. Greetings! Critical fire weather conditions are expected on Thursday over parts of southeast Wyoming. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 AM TO 8 PM Thursday. Be careful with outdoor burning, fires will spread rapidly. Don't be the spark!
Posted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Severe Drought Update July 7th

The past couple of weeks has at least kept temperatures down and offered some passing showers. While the rain has not come anywhere close to putting the smallest dent in the drought it has at least held the fire danger back a little. As you can see on the map at this link, there are only a few small fires out there, at this time.
Posted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Severe Storms, Large Hail, Flash Flooding, 70 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today [July 5]. The agency posted this statement on its website: ''A Marginal to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms exists this afternoon across portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon into evening. Main threats associated with these storms will be strong, gusty winds to 70 mph, large hail, flash flooding, and lightning. Please stay weather aware and be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and updates!''
Posted by
Wake Up Wyoming

No Break For Firefighters In Northeast Wyoming

Northeast Wyoming has been about the driest part of the state this year. Everything is crunchy dry and the slightest little spark will start yet another fire. So far the little fires popping up all over the place have been nonstop, according to local fire warden Doug Leis. He spoke with the Sundance Times about the seemly endless fires that have been keeping them busy.
Posted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Yellowstone’s Greatest Geyser Goes Dormant

Has Steamboat the world's largest geyser, gone dormant?. Steamboat is not like Old Faithful. Major eruptions for Steamboat are rare. But when they do happen they are spectacular. According to a website tracking each eruption, the last time Steamboat erupted was May 31, when it spewed water into the air...

