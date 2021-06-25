Cancel
Surfside, FL

Hopes dwindle as risky Surfside condo rescue turns up no other survivors so far

By DAVID FLESHLER, CHRIS PERKINS AND ARLENE BORENSTEIN-ZULUAGA
Miami Herald
 16 days ago

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Families hoped for miracles Friday, as the arduous rescue operation at the collapsed Surfside condo tower continued into its second night. Using heavy machinery, microphones and search dogs, exhausted rescue workers labored under heavy rain to find survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo. Another fire broke out Friday afternoon in the part of the building that was still standing, producing heavy smoke.

