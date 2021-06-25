Hopes dwindle as risky Surfside condo rescue turns up no other survivors so far
SURFSIDE, Fla. — Families hoped for miracles Friday, as the arduous rescue operation at the collapsed Surfside condo tower continued into its second night. Using heavy machinery, microphones and search dogs, exhausted rescue workers labored under heavy rain to find survivors in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo. Another fire broke out Friday afternoon in the part of the building that was still standing, producing heavy smoke.www.miamiherald.com