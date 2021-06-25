Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

WTH: Colorado Airline Passenger Bites Two TSA Agents

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bP5uu_0af9SM8k00

Two separate incidents this month have triggered referrals to law enforcement for passengers in Louisville, KY and Denver, CO.

In Louisville, a passenger allegedly assaulted two TSOs while attempting to breach the exit lane and is facing state criminal charges for criminal trespass, fleeing and evading police, misdemeanor assault, and resisting arrest.

The Denver incident involved a passenger allegedly biting two TSOs and remains under investigation. Both passengers also face a potential civil penalty of up to $13,910 for each violation of TSA security requirements.

The agency also said a separate passenger is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting two officers “while attempting to breach the exit lane and is facing state criminal charges for criminal trespass, fleeing and evading police, misdemeanor assault, and resisting arrest,” in an incident in Louisville, Kentucky, also in June.

“Passengers do not arrive at an airport or board a plane with the intent of becoming unruly or violent; however, what is an exciting return to travel for some may be a more difficult experience for others, which can lead to unexpected, and unacceptable, behaviors,” said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Darby LaJoye in a statement. “We appreciate our continued partnership and coordination with the FAA and stand together in a unified position of zero-tolerance with respect to attacks against our employees.”

“Since March 1, 2020, there have been more than 69 incidents involving @TSA employees being assaulted by travelers–including one individual who allegedly bit two TSA officers! TSA reminds passengers to remain calm and respectful.

— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast)

Incidents of this kind interrupt travel, delay flights and other operations across the country, the TSA said.

The TSA also said that the federal mask mandate is still in effect on buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation. Travelers who violate the face mask mandate could receive fines ranging from $250 to as much as $1500 for repeat offenders, the TSA announced in February.

Democratic Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that continued mask requirements were about “respect” rather than science in May. Major airlines in the U.S. announced in May 2020 they will require passengers to wear face masks.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Wth#Tsa#Democratic Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FAA
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

29-Year-Old Man Man Arrested After Brutally Attacking A Man In Seminole

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Pinellas County detectives have arrested 29-year-old Zachary Pierson for Attempted Murder and Felony Criminal Mischief after he attacked a man. On July 6, 2021, at approximately 7:25 p.m., deputies responded to the BP gas station located at 8289 Park Boulevard in Seminole, for a report of a man being attacked in the parking lot of the business. When deputies arrived at the location, they learned the victim and suspect had left the location.
Portland, MEWGME

TSA warns airline passengers to not bring fireworks on flights

PORTLAND (WGME) – The TSA is warning airline passengers to not bring fireworks with them when they fly. TSA officials say the number of people flying is about where it was pre-pandemic, so airports are busy again and they're expecting a busy Independence Day weekend. That's why the TSA wants...
LifestyleMinneapolis Star Tribune

TSA will offer self-defense classes again to deal with unruly passengers

The Transportation Security Administration will once again offer self-defense classes to flight attendants and pilots as the airline industry deals with a surge in cases of unruly passengers and sometimes violent behavior on flights. The return of the classes comes after the coronavirus pandemic prevented crew members from receiving the...
LifestyleWarren Tribune Chronicle

TSA forced to crack down on passengers

At the start of this year, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a zero-tolerance policy against unruly passengers on flights. Since then, more than 400 cases have reached the level of being investigated officially, and fines into the tens of thousands of dollars have been levied against a few passengers. More than 3,000 incidents involving unruly passengers have been reported since Jan. 1.
Utah StatePosted by
The Hill

Passenger who tried to open airliner door restrained with duct tape

A passenger on a scheduled flight was restrained to her seat with duct tape after trying to open an airliner door, the Washington Post reported on Monday. A passenger on American Airlines Flight 1774 Elizabeth LaClair told the Post that a woman sitting behind her was unsettled, telling a passenger right beside her that she didn’t want the plane to go up.
Boise, IDPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Passenger Tries To Go Through TSA With Loaded Gun

I don't know who needs to hear this but obviously someone does: Do not bring a gun, especially a loaded one, through the TSA checkpoint at the Boise Airport. Transportation Security Administration officers are reminding travelers to check the contents of their luggage after finding a LOADED handgun in a passenger's carry-on bag at the Boise Airport on Tuesday.
Aerospace & DefenseBoston Herald

TSA to resume defense training after spike in disruptive airline passengers

DALLAS — Federal officials cited the surge of incidents involving disruptive and sometimes violent passengers in resuming self-defense training for airline flight attendants and pilots. The classes, which are voluntary for airline flight crews, were halted last year because of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said they will resume in...
Drinksvinepair.com

American Airlines Stopped Selling Alcohol, So Passengers Brought Their Own Aboard

Luxurious Pub Flights once beckoned drinks fans to the skies with lounge-inspired cabins — but those days have long passed. In more recent times, airlines have paused serving alcoholic beverages as a result of the pandemic, and several major carriers are yet to bring cocktail menus back to the masses. With limited options available on flights, passengers are increasingly taking their own alcohol aboard, according to airline executives.
LifestyleEast Bay Times

Unfriendly skies: FAA fines ‘unruly’ passengers plaguing airlines

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to battle hostile passenger behavior aboard commercial flights, handing out $119,000 in new fines this week for misconduct on planes. The FAA has received 3,271 reports of unruly behavior by passengers since the beginning of the year. About 2,475 of those reports involved refusal to...
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

FAA fines airline passenger more than $10K for refusing to wear mask

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday that it had fined a passenger $10,500 for refusing to wear a face mask during a February flight. In a press release, the agency said that a passenger had taken an Allegiant Air flight on Feb. 27 going from Provo, Utah, to Mesa, Ariz., and allegedly refused to wear the mask properly over both his nose and mouth.
EconomyFOXBusiness

TSA will resume defense training for airline employees

Federal officials cited the surge of incidents involving disruptive and sometimes violent passengers in resuming self-defense training for airline flight attendants and pilots. The classes, which are voluntary for airline flight crews, were halted last year because of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said they will resume in early July.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Letters to the Editor: TSA should ban unruly airline passengers

Concerning “TSA to resume defense training for flight crews” (June 29): Regarding the item on the increase in bad behavior by airline passengers, I have a suggestion that would fix the problem. Anyone who aggressively refuses crew safety orders or physically assaults cabin crew should have a permanent lifetime ban from boarding any U.S. airline. That sort of behavior is ingrained. If they do it once, they will do it again. Ban them.
LifestyleMarietta Times

Shame TSA had to keep passengers safe from each other

At the start of this year, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a zero-tolerance policy against unruly passengers on flights. Since then, more than 400 cases have reached the level of being officially investigated and fines into the tens of thousands of dollars have been levied against a few passengers. More than 3,000 incidents involving unruly passengers have been reported since Jan. 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy