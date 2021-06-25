WTH: Colorado Airline Passenger Bites Two TSA Agents

Two separate incidents this month have triggered referrals to law enforcement for passengers in Louisville, KY and Denver, CO.

In Louisville, a passenger allegedly assaulted two TSOs while attempting to breach the exit lane and is facing state criminal charges for criminal trespass, fleeing and evading police, misdemeanor assault, and resisting arrest.

The Denver incident involved a passenger allegedly biting two TSOs and remains under investigation. Both passengers also face a potential civil penalty of up to $13,910 for each violation of TSA security requirements.

“Passengers do not arrive at an airport or board a plane with the intent of becoming unruly or violent; however, what is an exciting return to travel for some may be a more difficult experience for others, which can lead to unexpected, and unacceptable, behaviors,” said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Darby LaJoye in a statement. “We appreciate our continued partnership and coordination with the FAA and stand together in a unified position of zero-tolerance with respect to attacks against our employees.”

“Since March 1, 2020, there have been more than 69 incidents involving @TSA employees being assaulted by travelers–including one individual who allegedly bit two TSA officers! TSA reminds passengers to remain calm and respectful. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast)

Incidents of this kind interrupt travel, delay flights and other operations across the country, the TSA said.

The TSA also said that the federal mask mandate is still in effect on buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation. Travelers who violate the face mask mandate could receive fines ranging from $250 to as much as $1500 for repeat offenders, the TSA announced in February.

Democratic Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that continued mask requirements were about “respect” rather than science in May. Major airlines in the U.S. announced in May 2020 they will require passengers to wear face masks.

