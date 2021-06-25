Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Timeline of the Health Secretary’s coronavirus pandemic controversies

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HF3Z7_0af9SE4w00
The Sun newspaper (PA Wire)

Matt Hancock has found himself at the centre of a number of controversies during the coronavirus pandemic – and that was before the allegations about his extramarital affair emerged.

Pictures were published on Friday of the Health Secretary embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo on May 6 in what appears to be CCTV footage from inside the Department of Health and Social Care.

Mr Hancock has since apologised for breaking social distancing restrictions and the Prime Minister, according to No 10, considers the matter “closed”.

Here is a timeline of other occasions in the past 15 months when the Cabinet minister has found himself in hot water.

– June 17 2020

The Health Secretary apologised for a “human mistake” after he slapped a colleague on the back in the House of Commons, despite social distancing measures still being in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

– October 11 2020

Mr Hancock was forced to deny claims that he broke the Government’s Covid drinking curfew, which was in place last autumn, after reports claimed he stayed drinking in a Commons bar beyond 10pm.

– February 19 2021

The High Court found that the Government unlawfully failed to publish details of billions of pounds worth of coronavirus-related contracts.

Mr Justice Chamberlain ruled that Mr Hancock had “breached his legal obligation to publish contract award notices within 30 days of the award of contracts” after spending “vast quantities of public money” on procurement in 2020.

The Secretary of State declined to apologise.

– February 23 2021

Labour accused the father-of-three of insulting health professionals after he claimed there was “never” a national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the early days of the pandemic.

In March 2020, the Royal College of Nursing said that some nurses were sent to treat patients on Covid wards with “no protection at all”.

– May 26 2021

The Prime Minister’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, used his lengthy appearance in front of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees to allege that the Health Secretary had lied to the Prime Minister over a promise to test new arrivals into care homes at the outset of the pandemic.

Mr Cummings said he recommended to Boris Johnson on a host of occasions that the former culture secretary should be sacked due to his handling of the crisis.

The senior minister denied the care home allegations but admitted that there were not enough tests available in spring 2020 to test everyone entering residential homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqEsl_0af9SE4w00
Dominic Cummings (PA Wire)

– May 28 2021

The Health Secretary was ruled to have committed a “minor” but undeliberate breach of the ministerial code by failing to declare that a family firm in which he held shares won an NHS contract, following a probe by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser.

Independent adviser on ministerial standards Lord Geidt found that Mr Hancock, 42, should have declared that Topwood Limited, a firm owned by his sister and in which he held 20% shares, was approved as an NHS contractor.

Lord Geidt did not recommend that he resign.

– June 16 2021

Mr Cummings, who left No 10 last year in a power struggle, published apparent correspondence between him and the Prime Minister in which Mr Johnson appeared to call the Health Secretary “totally f****** useless”.

Mr Hancock called Mr Johnson’s jibe “ancient history” when asked about the reported comments.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controversies#Coronavirus Pandemic#Uk#Cctv#Cabinet#The House Of Commons#Covid#The High Court#Government#State#Ppe#Undeliberate#Nhs#Topwood Limited
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Face coverings to remain mandatory on public transport in Wales

Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered. The approach is in contrast to England’s road map out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Step 4 on July 19.
CharitiesPosted by
newschain

Social care workers underpaid by thousands of pounds a year – charity

Social care workers are losing out on thousands of pounds a year compared to other frontline professionals with similar skills, research suggests. Many frontline workers in social care are undervalued by as much as 39% – nearly £7,000 a year – compared to equivalent publicly funded positions, according to a report by Community Integrated Care (CIC).
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Labour leader expresses opposition to Troubles amnesty

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged against an amnesty being offered over events in Northern Ireland’s troubled past. The UK and Irish governments recently announced “intensive engagement” to take place on legacy matters. It was reported earlier this year that London is considering a statute of limitations which would...
Public HealthGenomeWeb

UK Health Secretary Steps Down

The UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, has resigned after violating COVID-19 restrictions, the Associated Press reports. The UK tabloid the Sun published pictures of Hancock kissing an aide that it said was taken in early May before COVID-19 restrictions preventing physical contact between individuals from different households were eased, the AP says, noting that both Hancock and the aide are married to others. This prompted calls for Hancock, who, as health minister, implemented the restrictions, to step down, it adds.
Public HealthTelegraph

The new Health Secretary faces myriad formidable challenges

In bringing Sajid Javid back into the Cabinet as Health Secretary, the Prime Minister has restored to public office a politician with extensive experience of government. He served as Chancellor and Home Secretary following spells in the culture and housing departments. However, he never stayed long enough in any of...
POTUSTelegraph

Monday morning UK news briefing: New Health Secretary's concern at prolonged lockdowns

Sajid Javid is to push for lockdown to end "as soon as possible" over fears of the cost of shutting down the economy. The new Health Secretary, who replaced Matt Hancock after he was forced to resign for breaking lockdown rules to conduct an affair with an aide, said it was his "most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible".
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Tories in Matt Hancock’s constituency back ex-health secretary

Matt Hancock has received the support of Conservative Party members in his constituency after a Tory councillor asked colleagues to deselect the MP if the “selfish, egotistical” former health secretary did not resign. Ian Houlder wrote to the local party calling for Mr Hancock’s deselection as West Suffolk MP for...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Honours Britain's Health Service for Pandemic Work

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth has awarded Britain's National Health Service (NHS) the George Cross - the highest civilian gallantry award - in recognition of 73 years of dedicated service, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honour has only been bestowed collectively twice before, and only once by the queen.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Matt Hancock’s resignation and Sajid Javid’s appointment as Health Secretary

Matt Hancock has bowed to pressure and resigned from his post as Health Secretary.The cabinet minister handed in his notice the day after steamy footage emerged of him embracing his close aide and long-time friend Gina Coladangelo.The images – and video recording – sent shockwaves across the UK, as Brits demanded he hand in the towel for breaching the coronavirus rules he helped create.Former Chancellor Sajid Javid was named as his replacements within two hours of the announcement.A statement from 10 Downing Street said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Surge in Scotland’s Covid cases linked to fans watching Euros, health secretary says

Scotland’s recent surge in coronavirus cases is partly linked to football fans getting together to watch the Euros, the country’s health secretary has said.Cases have been connected to both indoor gatherings and coaches transporting members of the Tartan Army to London to watch Scotland play, the SNP minister Humza Yousaf revealed.On Monday, daily Covid figures showed 3,285 Scots had reported positive tests overnight – the highest number since the start of the pandemic.“If we look at the data that’s presented, it’s very clear that it’s skewed disproportionately towards young males, those under 40,” Mr Yousaf told the BBC’s Good...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

People ‘expected’ to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces after 19 July under new guidance, vaccines minister says

New guidance will be issued by the government telling the public they are “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, the vaccines minister has said.Nadhim Zahawi also said he was “confident” the government would ease almost all legal restrictions on 19 July — despite surging cases of the virus and concerns expressed by scientists.Speaking on Sky News, he said: “It’s important we remain cautious and careful. The guidelines that we’ll set out tomorrow will demonstrate that, including guidelines that people are expected to wear a mask in indoor enclosed spaces, and of course remain vigilant.”While the guidance...
Mental HealthPosted by
CBS News

COVID pandemic's impact on mental health in America

The CDC says more than 54% of the country has been vaccinated, causing most states to lift their coronavirus restrictions. However, new guidance from the World Health Organization says that even fully vaccinated people should continue wearing masks because of the highly contagious Delta variant. Doctor Jessi Gold, a psychiatrist and assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Washington University in St. Louis, joins CBSN to discuss the impact this type of conflicting information could have on the mental health of Americans.
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Covaxin Successfully Neutralises Alpha and Delta Variants of Coronavirus, Finds USA's National Institutes of Health

Covaxin's COVID-19 jab, developed and manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, generates antibodies that can effectively neutralise the Alpha (B117) and Delta (B1617) variants of SARS-CoV-2, the US National Institutes of Health has said, citing results from two studies of blood serum from people who received the shots. Covaxin comprises a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy