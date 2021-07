We are just a day away from the first day of this year’s draft, putting everyone’s focus on the prospects who are not yet in the Red Sox system, or any system for that matter. And the next few days are going to be focused almost entirely on the new players picked up in the draft, so today we figured it was a good day to catch up on a few non-draft prospect-related items. On Friday, FanGraphs released their farm system rankings while Baseball Prospectus released their midseason top 50 prospect list.