The Woodruff Wolverines are looking to build on a great 2020 season, after making then playoffs last year before being eliminated in the second round. Woodruff finished second in region 3 3A behind the Chapman Panthers who they lost to in week one of the season. The only other regular season loss for Woodruff last year was to region foe Clinton, who was much improved in 2020. The Wolverines have some key pieces returning in 2021 but will also have to replace one of the best players in the area from the last couple of years.