Laurel County Sheriff John Root says K-9/Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler was dispatched to Walmart near Corbin where the store’s loss prevention team had detained a woman accused of shoplifting. Sgt. Mehler arrived to find 38-year-old Teri Cecile Davis of Corbin had allegedly been observed concealing items and made a fraudulent return. During her arrest she was found to be in possession of hypodermic needles. She also gave police false identifying information and while being escorted to the police cruiser broke away and fled for a short distance. Davis was caught and again taken into custody. She was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting, giving officers false identifying information, fleeing or evading police and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was also wanted on two Clay County warrants for failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.