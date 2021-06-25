Two labels, two meanings
My whole life, I’ve played a game of tug-of-war with two labels: ‘model minority’ and ‘Asian American.’. This game began in fifth grade when I was sitting on a piano bench, ready to play my rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” After weeks of very pointed advice for my future from my Asian aunties, my mom had signed me up for the nearly universal Asian American experience of taking piano lessons. That day, I was finally auditioning to become a student of one of the best piano teachers in our area.www.dailycal.org