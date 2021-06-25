Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Two labels, two meanings

By Bella Chang
Daily Californian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy whole life, I’ve played a game of tug-of-war with two labels: ‘model minority’ and ‘Asian American.’. This game began in fifth grade when I was sitting on a piano bench, ready to play my rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” After weeks of very pointed advice for my future from my Asian aunties, my mom had signed me up for the nearly universal Asian American experience of taking piano lessons. That day, I was finally auditioning to become a student of one of the best piano teachers in our area.

www.dailycal.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian People#Hot Cross Buns#Harvard#Non Asians#Asian American#Chinese#Asian Uc Berkeley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' Mentions a Pill Labeled L484 — but What Does It Do? (SPOILERS)

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The new Netflix trilogy Fear Street is based on R. L. Stine's series of the same name and centers around an ancient curse placed upon the residents of Shadyside, Ohio. The teens at the center of the curse must find a way to vanquish it, lest they risk being murdered by an ancient witch with a vengeance against the town's founders.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Why Naming Race Is Necessary to Undo Racism

Racism is learned. But not seeing, considering, or caring about racism is also learned. Colorblindness, the collective fear of naming “racism” for what it is, only perpetuates racism. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is the opposite of colorblindness. It recognizes, names, and teaches the history of race and racism in America.
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Criss-crossing America for the WPA

“REPUBLIC OF DETOURS: HOW THE NEW DEAL PAID BROKE WRITERS TO REDISCOVER AMERICA”. Farrar, Straus, and Giroux ($30) “Rediscovering America” has been a preoccupation of American art and literature for almost as long as there has been American art and literature, so much so that one could say there would be no American art and literature without the impulse.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jason Whitlock calls for 'racist' and 'offensive' George Floyd statues to be torn down: 'Harmful to black people'

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock labeled recently erected statues paying tribute to George Floyd as “racist” and called for the “offensive” statues to be “torn down immediately.”. “The deification of George Floyd harms black people and America,” Whitlock wrote in a Tuesday column. “George Floyd was a victim — of his...
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes Transphobic Attack on Caitlyn Jenner

Controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) unleashed a transphobic attack on fellow Republican Caitlyn Jenner and told Californian Conservatives not to support her. Rep. Greene shared her comments on Twitter following the hostile reception Jenner received from some at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas over the weekend.

Comments / 3

Community Policy