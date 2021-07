Wayne Pivac has targeted areas for improvement after Wales were held to a draw by 14-man Argentina at the Principality Stadium. The Pumas full-back Juan Cruz Mallía was sent off for a dangerous high challenge on Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy after 29 minutes. But Argentina led until 10 minutes from the end before they were undone by the substitute scrum-half Tomos Williams’ try that his fellow replacement Jarrod Evans converted, although Evans missed a long-range penalty to win the match during the closing seconds, with the game finishing 20-20.