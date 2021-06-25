High-Speed Maglev Train Hits a Big Snag

Baltimore City is recommending against construction of a high-speed train that would shorten the trip between DC and Baltimore to a mere 15 minutes, a move that makes the project significantly less likely to happen. The magnetic-levitation train—maglev for short—harnesses magnetic force to keep railcars above an elevated track at speeds of up to 374 miles-per-hour. However, city leaders are urging against the project due to concerns about the negative impacts on Chesapeake waterways and the communities affected by the construction.