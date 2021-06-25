Cancel
Over/Under: Ezekiel Elliott reaching 1,300 yards rushing in 2021 for 17 games

By Tony Catalina
Blogging The Boys
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 looks to be Ezekiel Elliott’s revenge tour. All offseason reports have stated he has looked slim, focused, and training with a purpose. One could assume that Elliott had heard the talk about his 2020 performance and how many have doubted his preparation, his focus, and his production on the field throughout last season. Elliott had six fumbles on the season in which five of those were lost, and both his total rushing yards (979), and average yards per carry (4.0), were the lowest of his career. As we look ahead to the 2021 season, there is no reason to think Elliott could not eclipse 1,100 rushing yards and there are many reasons to feel optimistic about Zeke and his potential return to prominence as a back the league fears.

