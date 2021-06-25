Over/Under: Ezekiel Elliott reaching 1,300 yards rushing in 2021 for 17 games

Coaches and teammates alike have stated Ezekiel Elliott looks fresh, more explosive, and in the best shape of his life. (The Athletic) Fantasy managers always need to be cautious of these kind of off-season statements, but there's reason to believe it might be true with Elliott. After a down season where he struggled with inefficiency, largely because of the injuries to Dak Prescott and his offensive line, the two-time rushing leader might be more motivated to prove the naysayers wrong. The former Buckeye has also never had a strong running back behind him in the past, but Tony Pollard has shown he's capable and Elliott may be more focused on maintaining his role as the lead dog in Dallas. He was RB3 through the first five weeks of the 2020 season when Prescott was still under center and fantasy managers should not be surprised if that's where he finishes this season. The Dallas offense is explosive. The defense is still expected to be below-average, which means the offense will have to score points to keep up. Dak is healthy, as is the offensive line. All of this puts Elliott in a prime position to have a big-time rebound campaign in 2021. The three-time pro bowler is a great target for fantasy managers in the middle of the first round and he has the ability and opportunity to even exceed that lofty draft capital.