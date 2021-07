It's the nature of the NFL that, inevitably, the old is removed to make way for the new. As unpleasant as it might be, teams around the league go through the perennial process of having to shave their roster down from 90 men to a more manageable count of 53 in late August, and that means making tough decisions that doesn't always involve simply shooing away the obvious. Sometimes, the roster casualties are those most don't see coming, while others are admittedly a tad more obvious.