Denver Nuggets Film Friday: What have we learned?

The 2020-21 season is over for the Denver Nuggets, and while the team did not go nearly as far as fans hoped they would, there is too much to be excited about for the future of the team to get too bummed out. It wasn’t as though the team had all their pieces and just fell short to superior competition. Instead, in a really weird season to begin with due to the shortened offseason and the condensed schedule, the Nuggets were bit by an injury bug that left them without three of their top guards to begin the playoffs. Despite having to adjust to having new players in the rotation and having to play without their second best player and arguably the heart of the team, the Nuggets beat the odds by winning a playoff series. Ultimately, they would go on to lose to the Phoenix Suns in the second round in a sweep, but the fact that the team should (hopefully) be much healthier for a playoff run next season is enough to ease a little bit of the pain. Before we look forward to the next season, let’s take a quick look back at the highs and lows of the last month.