2021 Draft Prospect Profile: Oskar Olausson—A Pure Goal Scorer with Lightning Speed

By Jenna Verrico
allaboutthejersey.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swedish-born Olausson has developed somewhat away from the radar. He lit up the world juniors in 2019, scoring 11 points in 8 games, and then lit up his J20 league in Sweden in 2020-21, scored three goals in three games when he was brought up to the big leagues—the SHL— and then disappeared from the scoresheets. However this 6’2”, 180lb lefty winger has still made a name for himself for those who have been paying attention to his powerful shots and elite speed.

