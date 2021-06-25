2021 Draft Prospect Profile: Oskar Olausson—A Pure Goal Scorer with Lightning Speed

The 2021 NHL Draft could see three Russian prospects selected in the opening round. Depending on who you ask, either Nikita Chibrikov or Fyodor Svechkov, both forwards, will be the first Russian player off the board. Daniil Chayka, a defenseman, is expected to be the third Russian selected in the draft. In today’s post in our draft prospect profile series, we will take a look at Chibrikov. This player, capable of playing on either wing, is a playmaker, leader, and competitor. His combination of skill and character has seen him excel at the junior level, play at the professional level, and serve as Russia’s captain at the U18 World Championships. It can be hard to project Russian based prospects, but Chibrikov certainly has the talent to be a first round talent. Perhaps he could be on the Devils radar if he was to still be available for their second first round pick. Let’s get to know more about this player now.