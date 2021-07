Football fans everywhere react emotionally to the draft picks our team makes in real time. Some of you have watched tape or the live games yourselves and made your own assessments, but many of us rely on the experts whose job it is to size up prospects and rank them before the draft. Then the draft comes and NFL GMs routinely confound or surprise us by "reaching" for a player we don't think should be drafted that high or by grabbing a player we perceive as great value who has dropped lower than we think he should have. So who is more accurate in their assessments, the GMs or the pundits? And does that tell us anything about what to expect from the 2021 draft?