Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Two Preview: Looking to Bucks the Trend

By Andrew Goodman
Brew Hoop
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals, 116-113 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have some technical adjustments to make on both ends of the floor, but relatively speaking, I am feeling fine after dropping the first win. The good news? They can get a bucket in the paint whenever they want. The bad? If they do not clean up their issues on the glass...they could be in for another dogfight.

www.brewhoop.com
