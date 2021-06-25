Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Two Preview: Looking to Bucks the Trend
The Milwaukee Bucks were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals, 116-113 on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have some technical adjustments to make on both ends of the floor, but relatively speaking, I am feeling fine after dropping the first win. The good news? They can get a bucket in the paint whenever they want. The bad? If they do not clean up their issues on the glass...they could be in for another dogfight.www.brewhoop.com