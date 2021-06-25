Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Take a First Look at Beyoncé's Sizzling IVY PARK Swimwear Collection

Hypebae
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé dives into swimwear with her latest IVY PARK x adidas release. “FLEX PARK,” Bey’s first foray into swim, is a brightly colored celebration of “confident self-expression and individuality,” as described in a press release. The range, available in sizes XS to 4X, delivers beach essentials in hi-vis shades of...

