Take a First Look at Beyoncé's Sizzling IVY PARK Swimwear Collection

A sense of adventure has long been at the heart of the Rolex mission. In 1926, the then-young company introduced the Oyster, a hermetically sealed timepiece inspired by the sea mollusk’s bivalve shell, which was proved to be the world’s first waterproof wristwatch after Mercedes Gleitze wore it for her 15-hour swim across the English Channel. (History buffs will know her as the first British woman to ever do so.) Throughout the decades that followed, the brand evolved the concept, developing cutting-edge technology from the self-winding Perpetual rotor mechanism of the 1930s to the Datejust, a 1945 invention that displays the date in a window at the three o’clock mark. In 1960, an experimental Oyster wristwatch even made it to the very bottom of the ocean aboard Trieste, the deep-diving research bathyscaphe designed by Jacques and Auguste Piccard.