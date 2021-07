It was not quite a rallying cry from Marcus Rashford, but it was a realisation. The England players are well aware their Euro 2020 has been out of sync with the competition as a whole. While most of the tournament has been sensationally open, their games have been tepidly subdued – so far.“I feel like we have to bring the best version of us and take that to the game,” Rashford said on Thursday. “We want to win the ‘England way’.”What exactly that way is has formed the core discussion around the FA’s recent revolution, as well as all...