The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to completely close down I-196 from M-89 to M-40 for barrier wall repair. Those heading north will exit at M-89 near Ganges and Fennville and head east to M-40, then turn left, or north. Southbound from Grand Rapids will exit at M-40 near Holland, and take that to M-89, turning right. The highway will be closed from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday, depending on the weather.