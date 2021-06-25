Sacramento Fire attempts to change course, while another Black firefighter breaks his silence about alleged harassment

A bill largely ignored by the media may be California’s last chance to avoid disaster for tenants. With California’s long-feared eviction reckoning on the horizon, corporate landlords have already used loopholes to throw tenants onto the streets throughout the COVID crisis, as one Sacramento woman recently learned when she and her three sons were ejected from their apartment after the oldest boy got shot four times while walking on the grounds. The disabled teen barely survived that attack, and an official notice from managers at the complex shows they used the shooting as justification to evict not only him, but his mom and 12-and-9-year-old brothers – smack in the middle of the pandemic.