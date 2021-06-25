Cancel
Sacramento Fire attempts to change course, while another Black firefighter breaks his silence about alleged harassment

By Scott Thomas Anderson
Tale of first responder who worked in the Capital City in 2017 suggests that some supervisors ignored the department’s official goals. The Sacramento Fire Department was just given the greenlight to enact a program aimed at diversifying its ranks, a move that follows several current and former firefighters allegedly experiencing racial harassment, sexual harassment, bullying and a hostile work environment.

The Sacramento News & Review is an award-winning alt-weekly publication providing local news, arts and entertainment coverage of the Greater Sacramento area.

