If you’re planning to upgrade your home to a smart home, no doubt you’re excited about the features and convenience you’ll soon enjoy. Smart locks, video doorbells, and smart thermostats, for example, provide excellent functionality while offering abilities that far exceed their old-school predecessors. However, this upgrade of technology and convenience does come with a few risks. Hackers could try to compromise your new technology and use it as an entry point into your home network. But there are some simple steps you can take to minimize the risk and ensure your new tech and smart home remain secure.