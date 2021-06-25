RSF Attack Boys 2002 Academy soccer team crowned National Cup Champions
The RSF Attack Boys 2002 Academy soccer team won the CalSouth National Championship and are heading to Boise, Idaho for the Far West Regional Championships hosted by US Youth Soccer. The Academy team, coached by Darren Parker, won 6 straight games to become the National Champions. In their first 3 bracket games they scored 14 goals, winning 2 of the games in shut outs. Throughout the tournament they had only 3 goals scored on them. In both the semi-final and final matches, the games ended in a tie with the team playing 90 minutes and then a 30-minute overtime and ultimately winning in a penalty shootout.www.delmartimes.net