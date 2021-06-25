RSF Attack Boys 2002 Academy soccer team crowned National Cup Champions

While Marin FC has made a habit out of sending teams to nationals over the years, this summer the accomplishment has a bit of a different vibe to it. The soccer club joined the toughest league in the country, the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), two full seasons ago. This year, despite playing a pandemic-shortened schedule, the 2004 Blue and 2006 Blue teams became the first ones from Marin FC to qualify for the girls national playoffs, which start on Wednesday in Bradenton, Fla. (The 2005 and 2006 boys teams also qualified for Nationals but are not attending).