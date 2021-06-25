Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

RSF Attack Boys 2002 Academy soccer team crowned National Cup Champions

By Rancho Sante Fe Review
delmartimes.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RSF Attack Boys 2002 Academy soccer team won the CalSouth National Championship and are heading to Boise, Idaho for the Far West Regional Championships hosted by US Youth Soccer. The Academy team, coached by Darren Parker, won 6 straight games to become the National Champions. In their first 3 bracket games they scored 14 goals, winning 2 of the games in shut outs. Throughout the tournament they had only 3 goals scored on them. In both the semi-final and final matches, the games ended in a tie with the team playing 90 minutes and then a 30-minute overtime and ultimately winning in a penalty shootout.

www.delmartimes.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsf#Soccer League#Soccer Players#National Champions#Rsf#Academy#National Cup Champions#The Far West Regionals#League Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Natick, MAWicked Local

Lincoln Leopards soccer team win Boston Area Youth Presidents' Cup

The Lincoln Leopards, Lincoln Youth Soccer’s sixth grade girls team, won the Boston Area Youth Soccer Girls Grade 6 D3 2021 Presidents’ Cup on June 19, winning four games during the course of the four-week, Eastern Massachusetts-wide competition over West Roxbury, Natick, Sudbury and finally Milford-Hopedale to emerge as champions.
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Soccer: Marin FC teams making debut at ECNL Nationals

While Marin FC has made a habit out of sending teams to nationals over the years, this summer the accomplishment has a bit of a different vibe to it. The soccer club joined the toughest league in the country, the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), two full seasons ago. This year, despite playing a pandemic-shortened schedule, the 2004 Blue and 2006 Blue teams became the first ones from Marin FC to qualify for the girls national playoffs, which start on Wednesday in Bradenton, Fla. (The 2005 and 2006 boys teams also qualified for Nationals but are not attending).
Bartow County, GADaily Tribune News

2021 DTN All-County Boys Soccer Team

The soccer teams in Bartow County did their best to make up for lost time this spring, as three of them managed to reach the state playoffs in the first year since COVID-19 abruptly halted the 2020 season. …
Orange County, CAranchosantafereview.com

RSF boys headed to 2021 World Series of Youth Lacrosse

Brothers Ross (13) and Harrison (11) Jacobsen, and Brody Leonard (13) recently qualified with So Cal Express World Series 13U Team for the 2021 World Series of Youth Lacrosse (WSYL) tournament. Team So Cal World Series is made up of elite 13U lacrosse players from Southern California who live within 100 miles of the team’s home field in Orange County. So Cal World Series competed and qualified at the WSYL West Region Qualifier in Salt Lake City, April 10-11.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Toughman crowns seven champions

HUNTINGTON — Seven champions were crowned Saturday night in the 33rd annual Tri-State Original Toughman Contest on Saturday night at Mountain Health Arena. Heather McDonald and Justice Lephew won women’s titles. McDonald won by TKO in the first round against Barbara Lawson at lightweight. Lephew got the decision over Gabriella Rodriguez at welterweight. The champ is a whitewater raft guide and in from Rainelle, West Virginia. This is her third Toughman title this season. The other two came in shows in Parkersburg and Clarksburg.
Lincoln, MElcnme.com

Lincoln Academy Summer Soccer Camp

Lincoln Academy still has space available in its summer soccer clinic for young athletes entering grades 3-8 this summer. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, July 12-16. This camp will be run by Head of School Jeff Burroughs and his long-time friend and fellow coach Steve Levesque, of St. Johnsbury Academy in Vermont.
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

Gymnastic Academy of Rockford wins 25 individual, top team awards at nationals

ROCKFORD — Gymnastic Academy of Rockford Tumbling and Trampoline team won 25 individual titles and the top team award in the United States Trampoline and Tumbling Association's national competition June 14-19, in Rochester, Minnesota. The team's awards include the advanced team placing third overall and the trampoline team placing second...
Sarasota, FLscvnews.com

Local Girls Club Soccer Team Heads to Florida For Chance at National Title

Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team battled to make it to the 2021 United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Far West Regional Finals in Boise, Idaho this past Sunday securing their place among the Top 8 in the Country and an opportunity to compete in the 2021 USYS National Championship in Bradenton – Sarasota, Florida beginning Monday, July 19 to Sunday, July 25.
College Sportsmsstate.edu

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

“This achievement by the outstanding student-athletes on our Bulldog baseball team marks one of the proudest moments in the history of our great university. After decades amongst the elite in college baseball, these young men have brought home our first national championship trophy in any team sport. The outpouring of...
Soccerinvesting.com

Brazilian National Soccer Team and Bitci Release NFT Tokens

Brazilian National Soccer Team and Bitci Release NFT Tokens. The Brazilian National Football Federation (CBF) is launching NFT and fan tokens. CBF partnered with Turkish blockchain Bitci for this project. Also, the deal includes the U20, U17, and U15 men and women’s teams. The Brazilian National Football Federation (CBF) and...
Soccer247Sports

Defending national champion Marshall announces 2021 men's soccer schedule

Marshall announced the 2021 schedule men's soccer schedule on Thursday and the defending national champion Thundering Herd will get eight home games in Huntington this fall, and for the first time in program history the school is selling season tickets for soccer. MU's 2021 schedule includes six teams that appeared...
SoccerIndependent Record

Film Review: LFG: Women’s National Soccer Team

On July 10, 1999, when Brandi Chastain ripped off her shirt, fell to her knees and threw her hands into the air, a whole generation of American girls laced up their sneakers and starting running onto soccer fields. Some of those young ladies would grow up to add to the...
MLSBoston Globe

Two Revolution players called up to national teams for Gold Cup

Expectations could not have been much lower for Matt Turner when he signed with the Revolution following a tryout camp in 2016. Turner was 21 years old, listed at 175 pounds. He was given the jersey No. 30 and designated as the No. 4 goalkeeper on the depth chart. Two...
Sportsfairburyjournalnews.com

FUNFRALL Crowns Champions

The FUNFRALL Leagues’ Community Ball Parks were once again full in 2021 as the FUNFRALL League consisted of 47 softball teams from 10 communities. The FUNFRALL Softball League communities include Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, DeWitt, Dorchester, Exeter-Milligan, Friend, Geneva, Meridian, Plymouth, Wilber and McCool. The league 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U games are played on Monday and Wednesday alternate of the Tuesday and Thursday games of the SFS baseball league.
MLSThe Blue Testament

Busio and Pulido named to their national teams for 2021 Gold Cup

Sporting Kansas City’s Alan Pulido and Gianluca Busio have been named to their respective team rosters for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. Pulido has become a regular with the Mexico Men’s National Team but for Busio, it is his first call to the full United States Men’s National Team. With Concacaf announcing the final 23-player rosters for the qualified Gold Cup teams, it became official.
Keystone, FLCumberland County Sentinel

Youth Soccer: Keystone FC girls capture regional crown, advance to nationals

Through the first half of Thursday’s United States Youth Soccer Eastern Region championship game, the momentum swung back and forth between Keystone F.C.’s Premier 03 girls team and New York’s Syracuse Development Academy on the Hammonton, New Jersey, field. That changed in the second half. Keystone, a Mechanicsburg-based program, rode...
Cheektowaga, NYcheektowagabee.com

Cheektowaga track crowns section champions

Cheektowaga crowned multiple Section VI champions at the Division II Track and Field Championships June 23 at Falconer. Jayden DuBard won the boys triple jump (personal-best 55 feet, 11¼ inches) and the discus (personal-best 150-4). CJ Krzanowicz won the boys 400 hurdles in a personal-best 58.14 seconds. Katrina Chandler won the girls discus in 98-4. Krzanowicz also took third in […]
MLSthebentmusket.com

Revolution Academy teams compete in MLS NEXT Cup

U-15: The U-15’s, coached by Revolution legend Shalrie Joseph, opened up the tournament on June 26th as they took on California-side De Anza Force. Enriquez Diaz (2006 – North Andover, Mass.) was the first to put a point on the board for the U-15’s. Angel Ortez (2006 – Revere, Mass.) would add another goal in the first half of the match. Olger Escobar (2006 – Lynn, Mass.) and Alejandro Palacio (2006 – Lexington, MA) would go on to add a third and fourth goal in the second half. De Anza would not go down quietly as they were able to score a goal, but it wouldn’t be enough as the U-15’s secured a 4-1 victory in their tournament opener.

Comments / 0

Community Policy