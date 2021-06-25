Detroit Tigers: Is it time for Jose Urena to move to the bullpen?

The Detroit Tigers are one of the oldest, and most most iconic franchises in all of baseball, but they were robbed in a recent poll. The Old English D has been a part of the Tigers uniform forever, and even though the uniforms have changed over time, the D is always present. The D is featured on the Tigers hats, and they've even been voted as the best hats in baseball. That's why it came as such a surprise when the Detroit Tigers uniform was not even listed in the top 10 in a survey of the best MLB uniforms.