Detroit Tigers: Is it time for Jose Urena to move to the bullpen?
Detroit Tigers starter Jose Urena has now struggled across his last three starts, making a change not only possible but perhaps inevitable. It was another rough outing Thursday night for Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena; whose command continues to perplex him. After a snappy five-pitch inning against the Houston Astros on Thursday night, he ultimately wouldn’t make it out of the fourth; giving up six runs on eight hits and earning the loss.motorcitybengals.com