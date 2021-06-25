Cancel
From the court to the mic? Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett may be teaming up for new podcast

By Jaron May
985thesportshub.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, they teamed up to win banner 17. Now, former Celtics greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett might be coming together to produce a new podcast. Nothing is definite right now, but one of the two has been flaunting the idea on Twitter recently. On Thursday, Pierce sent out this tweet:

