From the court to the mic? Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett may be teaming up for new podcast

In today’s NBA Finals Mailbag we cover all your questions relating to NBA free agency and predict the 2021-22 NBA Finals teams! Today’s NBA Finals Mailbag is sponsored by Magic Spoon! Get $5 off your order with Magic Spoon at https://magicspoon.com/chat - 13 grams of protein and 0 grams of sugar has never tasted so good! Should the Detroit Pistons trade for Kyle Kuzma? The Pistons currently have the 1st overall pick and could pair it with Kyle Kuzma for their current rebuild process. Is the former NBA regular season MVP Nikola Jokic overrated after getting knocked out of the 2nd round?