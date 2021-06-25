Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Rents on the Rise Again -- Especially on These Types of Properties

By Aly J. Yale
Posted by 
Millionacres
Millionacres
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...

www.millionacres.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Millionacres

Millionacres

Alexandria, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer through real estate investing.

 http://www.millionacres.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Single Family Homes#Real Estate Agent#Corelogic#Americans#5 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Dallas, TXDallas News

Rising construction costs challenge D-FW apartment builders

With the pandemic subsiding, apartment developers face a new hurdle: construction costs. Rising costs for everything from building materials to labor and land are putting pressure on apartment building in some markets, including the Dallas area, according to a new report by RealPage. In May, apartment building permits in the...
House Rentfinancialsamurai.com

Rising Rents, Rising Fortunes For Landlords, But Is It Fair?

I have a love-hate relationship with being a landlord. On the one hand, being a landlord has been instrumental to our path to financial freedom. Rental property income accounts for roughly half of our existing passive income. On the other hand, having to deal with difficult tenants and maintenance issues...
Orlando, FLwogx.com

'Unprecedented': Orlando seeing historic rent rise, experts blame housing market

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando real estate market is seeing the highest rent hikes in history. Experts say the surge is unprecedented and can be blamed on the housing market. Rent in the City Beautiful isn't looking so pretty. In the last year, rent in the Orlando market has increased nearly 14%, according to CoStar Group which is a company that analyses the housing and commercial real estate industry.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

The Great Reshuffling Helps Renters Transition To Homeownership

The Great Reshuffling emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, as more workers were given the opportunity to work remotely. The average renter savings rate is only 2.4%, but even if it were 10%, it would take about six years and five months to save enough for a 20% down payment on today's typical starter home.
Real Estateinvesting.com

2 Home-Builder ETFs For Housing And Construction Bulls

US housing data on Building Permits, Housing Starts and Existing Home Sales typically get significant investor attention. According to the residential construction statistics released jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development on June 16, home-building rebounded in May. Housing starts increased by 3.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.572 million units in the month.
Las Cruces, NMDeming Headlight

Live rent-free by purchasing an income-producing property

Homebuyers are inherently payment-conscious. Their typical mantra is “the lower the better.” To that end, some purposefully seek out homes priced at the lower end of the spectrum. Few are aware that there’s another and sometimes even better approach to achieving a low monthly payment; buy a property that generates income.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Study: Homebuyers Crave Affordable, Transparent, Time-Saving Transactions

Of the many issues the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light, the usefulness of technology in the homebuying process is one of significance for mortgage professionals. While industry leaders knew it before, a global crisis forced many to accelerate the adaptation of online real estate transactions. A prop tech company, Spruce, conducted a study to examine homebuyers' feelings when it comes to using tech for major actions such as buying a house. The survey also derived from their data homebuyers' top priorities and the ways they are using technology to achieve the American Dream.
Nashville, TNmainstreet-nashville.com

The value of becoming a homeowner

Nashville is booming right now with people from across the country making Music City their new home. This is no surprise, as the job market is attractive for young professionals and recent college grads looking to get their careers started in healthcare, tech, finance and of course, the music industry. With companies like Oracle and other corporate giants like Amazon and AllianceBernstein making the move here, Nashville offers a robust job market that’s attractive for those looking to kick start their careers.
Real Estatebaybusinessnews.com

Mobile Area Residential Real Estate Report Released

According to the Mobile Area Association of REALTORS 2021 May Market Resource, reported by Alabama Newscenter, May home sales increased 26.7% year-over-year (Y/Y) from 423 to 536 closed transactions in Mobile, marking 12 consecutive months of Y/Y gains. Sales increased 4.3% from April, and sales are now up 19.7% year-to-date. The median sales price in May was $214,400, a record high, an increase of 28.8% from one year ago and an increase of 12.8% from April. Homes sold in May averaged 22 days on the market, a record low and 27 days fewer than in May 2020. In new construction, the 45 homes sold represent 8.4% of all residential sales in the area in May. Total sales increased 45.2% Y/Y. The median sales price in May was $278,900, an increase of 23.5% from one year ago and a decrease of 5.4% from April.
House RentWarren Tribune Chronicle

Considering the option to rent or sell property

When it comes to deciding whether you should rent or sell your house, are you worried you’ll make the wrong financial moves? Here’s how to make the right call. When your current home no longer suits you, selling it is a popular option. But in some cases, turning it into a rental home might make more sense.
MLSrealtrends.com

Exploring innovative single-agent business models

The Thousand rankings are in and these three real estate professionals buck the norm with innovative single-agent business models. Spoiler alert: They’re controversial, but it pays to know your competition. Uber and Lyft challenged the traditional business model of taxis. Airbnb and Vrbo took on the traditional business model of...
Real EstateThrive Global

Ryan David of We Buy Houses In Pennsylvania: “Study your local market”

Study your local market. Invest the time to educate yourself. Spend time studying property values. If you don’t have an understanding of your local housing market, then you cannot offer value to those in need. If you have no value to offer, the doors of your business can’t remain open for long. I have heard horror stories of individuals who have been victimized by those who claim to be real estate “experts”, but really lack even basic understanding. Due to this lack of knowledge, they provide false expectations to their clients and can’t deliver on their promises. This makes their clients angry, and rightfully so. These victims feel that everyone is out to harm them, even the most reputable companies. This is the #1 most frustrating situation I come across.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

The most affordable places to buy a vacation home right now

Demand for vacation homes in the U.S. remains high amid a surge that began last year, but FOX Business combed through the latest data to find the most affordable places to pick up a second home where you can relax – and maybe beat the crowd. The National Association of...
San Mateo County, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo County property values rise

Despite widespread economic distress caused by the pandemic, the county’s property assessment roll increased year over year by $10.6 billion, or 4.16%, to a record high of over $265.8 billion in assessed value with a median home price of $1.7 million, according to San Mateo County Assessor Mark Church. “2020...
Tigard, ORmidfloridanewspapers.com

Low-income seniors sue property manager over rising rent

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — A group of low-income Oregon seniors is suing their out-of-state property management company, alleging the company deliberately misled them by renting apartments that would soon jump in price. The class-action suit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday against Denver-based Mission Rock Residential, Oregon Public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy