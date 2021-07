The Hawks lost a tiebreaker to the Knicks and will pick 20th in the 2021 NBA Draft. That sounds fair to me because the Hawks greatly outmatched the Knicks in the playoffs and advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. This will be the first time in what feels like forever that the Hawks are out of the lottery; the last time being when they picked John Collins 19th overall in the 2017 Draft. This is a big draft for a team that has an opportunity to capitalize on a ton of playoff success with a young core. Travis Schlenk has nailed every first-round pick of this rebuild, so hopefully, that trend continues now that the Hawks will not be in the lottery anymore.