Spencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots against Langston Galloway #9 of the Detroit Pistons (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) It’s official: the 2021 NBA Finals will be played between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Both are teams who did it the right way– mostly through the draft and trades. Some big-ish free agents were signed, but both teams were honest about how they built conference champions, which should give the Detroit Pistons hope that it can happen in the Motor City.