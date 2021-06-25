Mesquite addresses illegal fireworks, gunfire and DWI for Independence Day holiday
In advance of July 4th, the City of Mesquite has announced it will aggressively address the illegal possession or use of fireworks, as well as celebratory gunfire and driving while intoxicated (DWI) through its “Celebrate Safely” campaign. The city began its community-wide public education efforts and during the Independence Day weekend will have escalated enforcement with the deployment of police and fire staff into neighborhoods.starlocalmedia.com