The county’s Department of Transportation yesterday launched a “20 is Plenty” pilot program that will lower speed limits to 20 miles per hour on certain urban roads. “As we continue to reopen, traffic will increase, which will lead to more cars on the road and pedestrians crossing streets,” said County Executive Marc Elrich in a press release announcing the launch. “In 2019, Montgomery County saw 1,200 speed-induced crashes resulting in 32 lives lost, which is far too many. The 20 is Plenty effort is designed to engage residents and save more lives.”