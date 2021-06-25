Pistons: Is Cade Cunningham as clearly the No. 1 pick as it seems?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly among the group of teams considering a trade for the Detroit Pistons’ top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. “Teams including Cleveland, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City are among those making overtures to evaluate what it would take to move up to the No. 1 slot, sources say, but those talks are at an early stage, and any trade is unlikely to be consummated until much closer to the draft, if at all,” ESPN reported. “From all accounts, Detroit is comfortable standing pat at No. 1 and taking [Cade] Cunningham but will be active in exploring the possibility of trading down and obtaining additional assets, with [Evan] Mobley a potential target if something gets done.”