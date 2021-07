Searching for a sustainable watering solution for your summer garden or landscape plants? The University of Idaho Extension office in Teton County can help! In this hands-on class located at the new Teton Valley Community Garden at the Teton County, Idaho fairgrounds participants will learn how to install a drip irrigation system. The workshop will take place on Monday, July 12th from 6-8pm at the fairgrounds (1413 N Hwy 33, Driggs).