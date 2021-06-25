Cancel
Jackson, NJ

Ordinance Would Ban Cannabis Sales In Jackson

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
 16 days ago
File Photo

JACKSON – Township officials introduced an ordinance during their most recent meeting to opt out of selling or cultivating cannabis in Jackson.

Councilman Nino Borrelli said, “I’m happy to see ordinance 13-21 on tonight’s agenda and very concerned since Governor (Phil) Murphy signed bills into laws in February legalizing recreational marijuana including decriminalizing possession and the impact it could potentially have on the quality of life in Jackson.

“A lot of other towns in our state have introduced and passed similar ordinances. Under the state law if New Jersey towns do not pass an ordinance by August 22, they will be prohibited for the next five years from banning the retail sale of recreational marijuana in their industrial and commercial zones so if we don’t pass an ordinance by that date then recreational marijuana businesses could start popping up in our town,” Borrelli said.

“They would be grandfathered in. That’s it, no turning back and we will have no legal ground to stand on to stop it or have legal control over it,” he said, explaining that these decisions belong with the governing body and the land use boards.

Borrelli said that such cannabis dispensaries could “potentially increase drug use in our town and illegal activity and an undue burden on our town’s police force that could potentially affect property values. There are too many what ifs, and uncertainties to allow for one or more classes of marijuana businesses in our town to open and operate here.”

Councilman Steven Chisholm echoed Borrelli’s comments concerning the introduction of the marijuana banning ordinance which was unanimously approved later in the evening.

Council President Andrew Kern thanked his fellow councilmen for all “the hard work they have put in during the last few months. While the public does not get to see the results of our efforts immediately, I can tell that the members of this council are working many hours each week updating ordinances, locating potential land acquisitions and working with the administration to improve all aspects of the township we all love.”

Best Wishes To Grads

Kern also addressed the graduating seniors of Jackson Liberty and Jackson Memorial high schools. His daughter Jordan is among the graduating class whose dance banquet he missed due to the meeting. “Seniors you are graduating at an amazing time in our history and Jackson is proud of your accomplishments during your school years and we look forward to helping you in your future endeavors.

“Whether you are going away to a four-year university, to a regional college joining any of our fine military branches or entering the job market right away there are more options available to you than any class in our history,” the council president added.

Special Events

Councilman Chisholm informed the audience that on July 10 there will be a food truck and fireworks event from 3 to 9 p.m. at Johnson Park. “Hopefully you’ll come out for some community fellowship with your neighbors.”

It was also noted during the meeting that Jackson Day will return this year following its absence last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic conditions. The event will be held on Saturday, October 6, noon until 6 p.m. at Johnson Park.

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

