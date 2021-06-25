How the ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies Snuck in Its Own Prequel Trilogy
The Fast and Furious gang is back in F9. And in many ways, the movie represents a return to form for the series. Justin Lin — who directed four previous installments — is back for this new one. And in keeping with his long-standing collaboration with actor Sung Kang, his character, Han Lue, returns to the series for F9. Of course, Han was killed off earlier in the movies. Therein lies the key to the Fast and Furious prequel trilogy.