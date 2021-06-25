Las Vegas Raiders shut out of PFF’s top-50 players for 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders have some quality players on their roster heading into 2021, but they were shut out of PFF’s top-50 players for 2021. Making the playoffs only once since the 2002 NFL season can have a long-term effect on a team in terms of how they are viewed by the national media. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they are a team that has been trending upwards in recent years but have still fallen short of the postseason every year since 2016.justblogbaby.com