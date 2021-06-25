Cancel
Las Vegas Raiders shut out of PFF’s top-50 players for 2021

By Brad Weiss
Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders have some quality players on their roster heading into 2021, but they were shut out of PFF’s top-50 players for 2021. Making the playoffs only once since the 2002 NFL season can have a long-term effect on a team in terms of how they are viewed by the national media. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they are a team that has been trending upwards in recent years but have still fallen short of the postseason every year since 2016.

