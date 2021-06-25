Mary Virginia Gilreath, age 84, of Jellico, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, KY. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; James (Lon) Alexander and Irene (Bates) Alexander. Her beloved daughter Lori Ann Gilreath. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Lon Gilreath and wife Sheila of Lafollette, TN; grandchildren; Joseph Gilreath and wife Kim of Williamsburg, KY; Amanda Riggs and husband Martin of Lexington, KY; Joey Gilreath of Lafollette, TN; great-grandchildren, Lane Gilreath and Shelby Gilreath; very special friends Ruth Collins, Barb Douglas and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.