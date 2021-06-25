Cancel
Ohio House approves transgender sports ban for women’s athletics

By Tyler Buchanan, Ohio Capital Journal
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ohio lawmakers approved a bill Thursday to allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, with Republicans adding an unrelated provision to ban transgender girls from competing in women’s high school and college sports. The last-minute addition of a provision dealing with the transgender sports ban set...

TiffinOhio.net

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

