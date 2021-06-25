Milwaukee Bucks: 3 key improvements following Game 1 loss to Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks have some business to attend to going into Game 2 of their Conference Finals series with the Atlanta Hawks. Friday night will give the Bucks an opportunity to even up the series after dropping Game 1 against the Hawks in what ended up being a 116-113 loss for Milwaukee. No matter how many ways you break it, it was surely a disappointing note to start off their series, especially after having outlast the Brooklyn Nets last round.behindthebuckpass.com