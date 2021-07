Broadway’s Rema Webb will step into the spotlight as Billie Holiday in the Cape Playhouse’s upcoming production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.”. The production will be presented from July 14 though 24 on an outdoor stage as a continued safety precaution for audiences and artists. The Playhouse lawn, on the 22-acre campus of the Cape Cod Center for The Arts, will serve as the Playhouse’s theatrical home this summer. Limited capacity, general admission lawn seating will be available. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early and bring a picnic. Wine will be available at the Playhouse concessions. The performance will begin just before sunset.