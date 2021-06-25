Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple TV 4K (2021) review – Is the new streaming device worth your time?

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's third iteration of the TV 4K streaming box arrives on the market with a high price tag, a snazzy new remote, and the promise of ultra HD streaming to those who want to keep all their apps in one place. The new media device is up against Amazon, Google,...

www.digitalspy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv 4k#4k Tv#Roku Tv#Youtube Tv#K Tv#Digital Spy#Bbc Iplayer#Mare Of Easttown#Hdr Integrates#Chromecast#Marvel#Airplay#Dolby Vision#Iphone#Siri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
BBC
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
ElectronicsVulture

10 Hacks to Get the Most Out of Roku

The Roku platform — whether accessed through one of the company’s smart TVs, streaming boxes, or sticks — serves as the hub for countless different entertainment properties. It doesn’t matter if you’re watching H3H3 videos on YouTube, random baseball games on ESPN+, or just looking for a free movie — the venerable curatorial hardware has your back.
TV & VideosVulture

Which Free Streaming Services Should You Be Using?

If the high price of streaming has got you feeling low, here’s a reason to rejoice: You don’t have to pay a single digital dime to get access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, served up on-demand or via virtual channels. This magical solution to subscription fatigue is something folks in TV land call FAST — free, ad-supported television. Basically, FAST platforms offer a mash-up of the endless variety offered by cable TV and the “free” part of over-the-air broadcast networks such NBC or ABC. Wanna watch old episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation or a so-so J. Lo movie from 10 years ago? You can probably find it via FAST, and the only catch is, you’ll have to put up with some annoying commercials (but a lot fewer than you’ll find on regular TV).
Behind Viral Videosxda-developers

YouTube TV wants more of your money for 4K streaming and offline downloads

Google’s Internet TV service, YouTube TV, has had a rough few years. YouTube TV started off in 2017 with a handful of channels at an affordable price of $35 per month, but as more channels were added (and networks wanted a bigger piece of the pie), the price slowly increased. The service now costs a whopping $64.99/mo, and now Google is introducing a new tier that’s even more expensive.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
GeekyGadgets

YouTube TV now supports 4K streaming

YouTube TV has been around for more than four years, but it’s been missing something. The ability to stream in 4K. YouTube committed to fixing this earlier this year, and now the company is doing just that. As of now, YouTube TV will have a new add-on called “4K Plus.” This will enable 4K streaming, if you have a compatible TV and streaming device. The 4K Plus add-on also lets you download recordings from your DVR to a phone or tablet, a feature that should be pretty useful when traveling.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

In the test: Apple TV 4K 2021 with new Siri remote control

In the test: Apple TV 4K 2021 with new Siri remote control. From the outside, the new Apple TV has not changed noticeably. It is still in a roughly hand-wide plastic housing and has a barely audible fan and an integrated power supply. Instead of the A10X Fusion, the second generation of the Apple TV 4K uses an A12 Bionic, which is known from the iPhone XS and XR, among others.
Electronicsimdb.com

Apple Ends Previous Free Apple TV Plus Promotions, New Device Buyers Will Get Three Months Gratis

This month, the free ride is over for millions of Apple customers who have been getting Apple TV Plus — regularly priced at $4.99 per month — at no charge. Some haven’t been paying for Apple TV Plus since the streaming video service debuted in November 2019. The tech giant in recent weeks has been sending email notifications to customers whose free-access promos have finally expired that they’ll start getting billed in July.
ElectronicsMac Observer

Last Day to Get Apple TV+ Free for a Year With a New Device

Wednesday, July 30, 2021, is the last day customers can activate certain new devices and get Apple TV+ free for twelve months. Those activated from July 1 will get three months of the streaming service for free. Apple TV+ Free for a Year Offer Ends Today. The Apple TV+ free...
ElectronicsChicago Tribune

Apple review: Are the AirPods Pro worth it?

Thanks to modern technology, no matter where you go, you have access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime. It doesn’t matter if that music is this week’s chart-topper or a rare, independent track from before you were born, it’s all out there waiting to be streamed.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV review

Samsung’s first foray into Mini LED is a resounding success, with this Neo QLED TV delivering blacks that give OLED a run for its money, and highlights that are free from blooming. A stylish design and comprehensive feature-set make for an impressive 4K TV that’s sure to please.
Electronicsthestreamable.com

New Study: Half of Consumers Purchasing Streaming Devices Are First-Time Buyers

Despite the popularity of streaming devices and services, not everyone is on board yet. Interpret’s “Streaming Devices: Platforms, Brands, and Consumers 2021” report, released on June 29, shows that many consumers still haven’t purchased smart TVs and other streaming devices. It looks like that’s all about to change though, especially with nearly half of consumers deciding to cut the cord.
Electronicsxda-developers

Walmart Onn Android TV 4K Review: A compelling streaming box for $30

For years, one of the main problems with Android TV was the limited selection of affordable streaming boxes. Google didn’t have an answer to the rising popularity of the Fire TV Stick and Roku streaming sticks, and the few sub-$100 Android TV streamers that did exist (like the Mi Box S) suffered from poor performance and limited software support.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Everything the new Apple TV 4K could have done, but didn't

The new Apple TV 4K 2021 that launched earlier this year finally granted our wish – for a new Apple TV streamer after four years of inaction from the technology giant. But the new Apple streaming device didn’t quite match our hopes and dreams, with an iterative model that showed a company largely content to stick with what had come before. Apple did see fit to fix the biggest problem with its streaming box range – the Siri remote – and add some neat new features, like HFR support and a way to calibrate TV color output using an iPhone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy