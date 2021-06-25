8 Unique Ways You Can Be More Productive with Your Income

There are various widely known ways to boost your credit score from making loan repayments on time to not exceeding your limit on any credit cards you may have. Most people also know that having a little debt can be good for your score as it allows you to show that you can handle it (though I’ve written before about how some people need to stop using their credit score as an excuse to take on more debt). Here are a few other things you can do to increase your credit score, that you may not have considered.