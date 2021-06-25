Cancel
Newly Discovered Human Species “Dragon Man” May Replace Neanderthals As Our Closest Relative

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA near-perfectly preserved ancient human fossil known as the Harbin cranium sits in the Geoscience Museum in Hebei GEO University. The largest of known Homo skulls, scientists now say this skull represents a newly discovered human species named Homo longi or “Dragon Man.” Their findings, appearing in three papers publishing today (June 25, 2021) in the journal The Innovation, suggest that the Homo longi lineage may be our closest relatives — and has the potential to reshape our understanding of human evolution.

#Human Evolution#Neanderthal#Human History#Human Species#Human Migration#Hebei Geo University
