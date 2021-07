We can’t believe this was already 5 years ago! Via MacStories. That’s right, a comic book, divided into five chapters covering each of the sections of the guidelines. According to App Store Review Guidelines History, a site that has been tracking changes to the guidelines since 2014, WWDC 2016 saw a reduction from 30 to just five sections: Safety, Performance, Business, Design, and Legal. However, despite the simplified structure, the word count of the guidelines increased from around 5,000 words to over 6,000.