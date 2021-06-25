Vattenfall selling 49.5% of 1.5-GW Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm to BASF

BASF and Vattenfall have signed a contract for the purchase of 49.5% of Vattenfall’s 1.5-GW Hollands Kust Zuid offshore wind farm by BASF. The purchase price amounts to €300 million and takes into account the achieved status of the project. Including its contribution to fund the wind farm construction, BASF’s total commitment amounts to around €1.6 billion. Closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.