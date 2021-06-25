Pom Pom Squad’s Teen Spirit

Angel Olsen will travel back to the Eighties with an EP of covers, out digitally on August 20th. Olsen previewed Aisles with a cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” a sultry rendition with a slowed-down tempo. “I’d heard ‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance,” she said in a statement. “I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way.”