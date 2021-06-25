Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson; Lafayette; Ray The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Missouri River at Leavenworth affecting Platte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Missouri River at Atchison affecting Buchanan, Platte and Atchison KS Counties. Missouri River at St Joseph affecting Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. Missouri River above Parkville affecting Platte, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Napoleon. * Until early Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 21.9 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low-lying areas unprotected by levees begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Napoleon 17.0 16.5 Fri 8pm 18.2 21.9 18.5