Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 12:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Saline The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Missouri River at Leavenworth affecting Platte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Missouri River at Atchison affecting Buchanan, Platte and Atchison KS Counties. Missouri River at St Joseph affecting Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. Missouri River above Parkville affecting Platte, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River At Miami. * From late tonight to early Wednesday afternoon. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 25.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Low-lying rural areas outside of levees begin to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Miami 18.0 MSG MSG 16.4 24.6 25.2