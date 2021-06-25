Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Platte County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Platte Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Kansas Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. Missouri River above Parkville affecting Platte, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Missouri River at Leavenworth affecting Platte and Leavenworth Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Leavenworth. * From this afternoon to late Monday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 26.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding occurs along the east and west banks of the river. * Impact...At 22.3 feet, Water enters Riverfront Park in Leavenworth. In addition, 2nd Street at the waste water treatment plant is closed due to high water. Persons should vacate the park to avoid the loss of life and property. * Impact...At 23.4 feet, The Hildebrandt Island north of Fort Leavenworth begins to flood and families in this area need to evacuate. * Impact...At 25.2 feet, Water overtops the levee north of Fort Leavenworth. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Missouri River Leavenworth 20.0 11.5 Fri 9am 17.9 26.6 19.0

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Platte County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Glasgow, MO
City
Parkville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#High Water#Extreme Weather#Saline#Chariton#Fld Obs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy