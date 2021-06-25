Flood Warning issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Platte Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Kansas Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. Missouri River above Parkville affecting Platte, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties. Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Missouri River at Leavenworth affecting Platte and Leavenworth Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Leavenworth. * From this afternoon to late Monday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 26.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Lowland flooding occurs along the east and west banks of the river. * Impact...At 22.3 feet, Water enters Riverfront Park in Leavenworth. In addition, 2nd Street at the waste water treatment plant is closed due to high water. Persons should vacate the park to avoid the loss of life and property. * Impact...At 23.4 feet, The Hildebrandt Island north of Fort Leavenworth begins to flood and families in this area need to evacuate. * Impact...At 25.2 feet, Water overtops the levee north of Fort Leavenworth. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Missouri River Leavenworth 20.0 11.5 Fri 9am 17.9 26.6 19.0