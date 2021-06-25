Flood Warning issued for Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Doniphan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Missouri River at St Joseph affecting Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Missouri River at Atchison affecting Buchanan, Platte and Atchison KS Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at St Joseph. * Until Monday morning. * At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding upstream and downstream from St. Joseph occurs. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Backwater from the Missouri River floods property along the Nodaway river at Nodaway, Missouri. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Riverfront Park in St. Joseph begins to flood. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, A residential area in northwest St. Joseph begins to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Missouri River St Joseph 17.0 20.4 Fri 9am 22.9 23.3 15.0