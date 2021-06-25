Cancel
Chariton County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Chariton, Howard, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chariton; Howard; Saline The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Missouri River at Leavenworth affecting Platte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Missouri River at Atchison affecting Buchanan, Platte and Atchison KS Counties. Missouri River at St Joseph affecting Doniphan, Buchanan and Andrew Counties. Missouri River at Boonville affecting Cooper and Howard Counties. Missouri River at Napoleon affecting Lafayette, Jackson and Ray Counties. Missouri River At Miami affecting Saline, Chariton and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Waverly affecting Saline, Lafayette and Carroll Counties. Missouri River at Glasgow affecting Saline, Chariton and Howard Counties. Missouri River above Parkville affecting Platte, Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Glasgow. * From Saturday morning to late Wednesday evening. * At 8:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 31.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Farmland along the river floods. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Many agricultural levees are overtopped. Widespread flooding of rural areas occurs. Secondary roads and homes behind levees may be inundated. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Highways and gravel roads in low-lying areas near Glasgow are under water, including State Highway 240 west of Glasgow. The city park in Glasgow also begins to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Missouri River Glasgow 25.0 22.4 Fri 8pm 23.8 28.3 31.1

alerts.weather.gov
